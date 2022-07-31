Dengue Fever and COVID-19 with Increasing Prevalence in Eastern Guantanamo Province





Guantanamo, Cuba, July 29 (ACN) Over 1, 500 Guantanamo dengue fever-suspected cases were assisted in local healthcare centers this week, according to local health authorities.



Provincial Epidemiology director Leonel Heredia told the local newspaper Venceremos about the importance that people with dengue-related symptoms go to the doctor given the increasing number of cases evolving to serious conditions of the disease, with neurological, hemorrhagic and heart complications.



At the same time, there is significant increase in the number of mosquito breeding sites, in eight out of all 10 municipalities in Guantanamo.



In the face of shortage of fumigation resources, the official called on the people to carry out control actions at homes against possible mosquito breeding sites.



Meanwhile, over the past two weeks Guantamo health authorities reported 69 COVID-19 cases, which have progressed satisfactorily up to date, said the official who called on the people to resort to prevention measures like wearing facemasks, frequent hand washing and social distancing.