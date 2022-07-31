Diaz-Canel calls on the people to join in the control of dengue fever





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, called on the people to participate in the prevention and control of dengue fever.



On Twitter, the head of state highlighted the importance of individual, family, administrations and labor collectives' responsibility, and pointed out that it is a battle of all.



In Cuba, at the end of the 17-23 July week, eight provinces, 16 municipalities and 24 health areas have proven dengue transmission.



The information was released on Thursday, during the Government's meetings with experts and scientists on health issues, and the Temporary Working Group for the prevention and control of COVID-19.



According to the minister of public health, Jose Angel Portal, in the third week of July, 23,758 non-specific febrile cases were identified and 10,590 samples of IgM SUMA were processed for diagnosis of dengue, for a total of 4,776 reactive cases.



A total of 3,436 beds have been set up for the hospitalization of patients with this disease: 156 in ICUs, 554 in surveillance units and 2,726 in conventional care rooms.