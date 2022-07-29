Over 700 Foreign Medical Professionals Graduate from Cuban Medical Academy





Havana, July 28 (ACN) The Latin American Medical School, to the west of Havana, held on Thursday the 2021-2022 graduation ceremony for 822 new professionals, including 799 graduates who took different medical specialties at Havana’s University of Medical Sciences.



The graduation was dedicated to the legacy and thinking of Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro top promoter of internationalist and supportive vocation in the area of Cuban health.



During the ceremony, held at Havana’s National Theater, the graduates in medicine, dentistry, health technologies and Nursing were given their diplomas in the presence of government officials and union leaders.



The rector of the Havana University of Medical Sciences, Mairim Lago, said that the foreign graduates come from the Republic of Congo (605), Angola (103), Namibia (51), and the United States (10).



Cuba bets on the training of revolutionary professionals with ethics and high values, humanistic and solidarity principles and determined to take health assistance to their nations, said the rector.



Attending the ceremony were activists with the US Pastors for Peace Humanitarian Caravan, headed by its executive director Gail Walker, who recalled her father Lucius Walker, founder of Pastors for Peace caravans. She said her father praised and trusted the international medical school.



Meanwhile, US graduate Amanda Kristen Ciechanowski said she was privileged to have studied medicine in Cuba, where healthcare is the right of the people, not a merchandize as it happens in many countries. Having studied here raises bonds of brotherhood among many colleagues from different nations, which would be impossible if students from low-income families had not had this chance of taking medical courses in Cuba, said the graduate.



Set up in 1999 at the initiative of Fidel Castro, the Latin American School of Medicine prepares hundreds of humble youths free of charge as health professionals. After graduating, they return to their own communities to contribute to the sustainability of their nations’ health systems.

The school particularly forms medical doctors oriented to primary health assistance with high scientific, ethic and humanistic values.