Cuba has done a lot for us, say newly graduated foreign doctors





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) Eydnilsa de Almeida, from Sao Tome and Principe, became a doctor this Friday, which she thanks to Fidel Castro and Cuba, a country that did a lot for her and other foreign students, by welcoming them and preparing them as medical professionals, a career not instituted in the African island.



She and 81 other young people of 15 nationalities graduated this Friday from the Carlos J. Finlay University of Medical Sciences of Camagüey, after seven years of studies in the largest of the Antilles.



De Almeida commented to the Cuban News Agency that it has been very difficult to be far from her family and her homeland, but today she feels great satisfaction upon seeing the result, which she dedicates to her parents, professors and all those who supported her in Cuba.



Several expressions of gratitude to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, architect of the Latin American School of Medicine, inaugurated in November 1999, marked this special moment, in which the doctors highlighted the opportunity to build their future and grow in a wonderful environment in all areas.

This was expressed during the ceremony by the Togolese doctor Essohanam Theodore Agate, a vanguard graduate, who emphasized that the university became their second home, where they lived the best moments of the specialty and received solid knowledge for their professional and personal growth.



We are proud to be Camagüeyans and Cubans, because the island captivated us to be part of this great family of friendly people who made our stay here even more enjoyable," he said.



Very happy to achieve this dream, Wathsala Kaveen Hangili, a graduate from the Republic of Sri Lanka, recognized the value of the seven years of sacrifice and work at the same time, which in addition to knowledge gave her the opportunity to work with people in the communities.

In her message to the new professionals, Tamara Chaos Correa, rector of the academic institution, stated that part of the social mission of the university is to contribute to the improvement of the health status of the Cuban population and of other parts of the world, reaffirming the close ties of friendship and solidarity that exist.



During the last stage, marked by the incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in which teaching and practices were not stopped, there have been dissimilar tasks that counted on the participation of the students.



The campus, she pointed out, continues its work in the graduation of competent professionals with a broad profile and a solid scientific-technical preparation.



The graduation ceremony, held at the Main Theater of this city, was attended by Yuneisy Ramos Vázquez, member of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba; Carmen Hernández Requejo, vice-governor of the territory, among other directors and officials of Public Health, the Agramontina delegation of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples and the Department of Foreign Trade.



Wanny Wabeng, representative of the Indonesian Embassy in Cuba, and Abdel Maid Aila, cultural attaché of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, participated as special guests.

The Carlos J. Finlay University of Medical Sciences, which celebrated its 42nd anniversary last June, has so far graduated 3,84 thousand foreign graduates from some 84 countries.