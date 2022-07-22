Non-transmissible Diseases, Priority of Cuban Health System





Havana, July 21 (ACN) The Cuban Health system reinforces actions to prevent and treat diseases considered as threats to life, after two years of struggle against COVID-19 and when the epidemiological situation here is under control.



Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda addressed the local strategy to prevent and control non-transmissible diseases and their risk factors in the country.



Addressing lawmakers at the 9th Session of the Cuban Parliament, the minister said that non-transmissible diseases have a devastating social impact after they have become major causes for death in Cuba; so it’s crucial to reorganize all measures aimed at controlling them to reduce morbidity and with it strengthen efforts to achieve healthy expectancy of life.



The government official explained that nine out of the first ten diseases considered the major causes of death here are chronic, non-transmissible conditions and other health damage, which translate into over 80 percent of annual deaths in the country.



According to the Yearly Book of the Health Ministry in 2020, major causes of death in Cuba are heart conditions, tumors, brain diseases, influenza and pneumonia, accidents, respiratory conditions, diabetes mellitus, and other liver chronic conditions, among others.