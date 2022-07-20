US Blockade Sensitively Impacts Drug Production in Cuba





Havana, July 19 (ACN) SOME 142 medications out of 369 contributed by BioCubaFarma pharmaceutical conglomerate to the island’s basic drug portfolio were not available during the first half of 2022 due to difficulties in purchasing raw materials and bottles, complex international logistics conditions and the country’s financial situation, worsened by the US economic blockade.



BioCubaFarma vice-president Tania Urquiza told reporters that must funds were dedicated to drugs used to fight the COVID-19 last year, for research, development and production of homegrown vaccines against that disease.



The medication supply has turned complex this year particularly due to lack of necessary resources, transportation difficulties, paying in advance to get the products along with the fact that drug manufacturers have stopped producing some raw material forcing Cuba to look at other markets.

The official referred that some shipping companies reject working with Cuba while the chase of financial transactions with the island prevent it from getting hard currencies through exports, which could be destined to purchasing medications.



The impact of the US blockade show, for instance, in preventing the purchase of fluticasone –reduces symptoms of inflammatory conditions and allergic reactions—and the Albuterol or Salbutamol –used to relieve symptoms of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease--. The usual producer of gas 134a used to produce these sprays stop services to Cuba, which forced the island to find other providers.



In order to provide Salbutamol to some 530 patients needing this drug, the country has used three million dollars to purchase the product at the market, while if it had been produced here the country would have significantly reduced costs.



The vice-president of the Cuban conglomerate said that in the current scenario they have enforced an import-replacing program which expects the local industry to produce drug ingredients and keep the automation and maintenance of the equipment.