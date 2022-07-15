Cuba reported 64 new cases of COVID 19, 42 discharged and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) Cuba carried out a total of 2,223 samples for surveillance, 64 were positive. The country accumulates 13,995,779 samples carried out and 1,106,666 positive.



At the end of July 14, a total of 479 patients had been admitted, of which 232 suspected and 247 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 45 were contacts of confirmed cases, 11 with a source of infection abroad and eight with no source of infection specified. 42 patients were discharged during the day, accumulating a total of 1,097,830 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. One confirmed critical patient is being treated in ICU.



There were 15 asymptomatic cases (23.4%), totaling 147,160, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years of age (24), 20 to 39 (20), 40 to 59 (7) and over 60 (13).