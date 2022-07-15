Cuba reported 64 new cases of COVID 19, 42 discharged and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) Cuba carried out a total of 2,223 samples for surveillance, 64 were positive. The country accumulates 13,995,779 samples carried out and 1,106,666 positive.
At the end of July 14, a total of 479 patients had been admitted, of which 232 suspected and 247 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 45 were contacts of confirmed cases, 11 with a source of infection abroad and eight with no source of infection specified. 42 patients were discharged during the day, accumulating a total of 1,097,830 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. One confirmed critical patient is being treated in ICU.
There were 15 asymptomatic cases (23.4%), totaling 147,160, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years of age (24), 20 to 39 (20), 40 to 59 (7) and over 60 (13).
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio