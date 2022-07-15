Cuban FM highlights achievements of the country in controlling COVID-19







HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) For 64 consecutive days, no deaths have been reported in Cuba due to the COVID-19, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted today on Twitter, as an achievement of the Caribbean nation in the control of the disease.



Cuban diplomat also pointed out in his message that 84 % of the vaccine-eligible population has received the first booster dose, and more than 2 million people in at-risk groups have received the second additional vaccine against COVID-19.



Jose Angel Portal, minister of public health, noted on Thursday at a press conference that there has been a marked decrease in serious and critical cases, which demonstrates the effectiveness of Cuban vaccines and the vaccination strategy designed and implemented in the country.



He added that 97.8% of children and adolescents between two and 18 years of age are fully vaccinated, with more than 1,919,108 immunized.