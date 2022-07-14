Nearly 10 million Cubans completed COVID-19 vaccination program





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) A total of 9,975,994 people have already been administered the COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, which means that 90% of the Cuban population is immunized, according to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).



Reports have it that by the end of July 12, 10,681,700 people had received at least one dose, 9,418,178 have a second dose and 9,119,806 have all three doses, whereas 7,424,845 Cubans have received booster doses, either as part of clinical trials or the program designed for specific regions and at-risk groups.



Since the onset of the epidemic in Cuba in March 2020, 38,932,352 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered to 1,106,602 COVID-19 patients, of whom 1,097,788 (99.2%) have recovered.