Cuba reported 37 new cases of COVID 19, 25 discharged and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 2,021 samples for surveillance, 37 were positive. The country accumulates 13,987,477 samples taken and 1,106,459 positive.



According to the Ministry of Public Health, 423 patients have been admitted, of which 204 are suspected and 204 are confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 33 were contacts of confirmed cases; 2 with source of infection abroad and 2 with no source of infection specified. There were 25 discharges, accumulating 1,097,651, no deaths, and one serious patient is being treated in ICU wards.



Nine asymptomatic cases were reported (24.3%), totaling 147,128, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the age groups were: under 20 years of age (19), 20 to 39 (7), 40 to 59 (7), and over 60 (4).