Díaz-Canel praises clinical trial of Alzheimer's drug





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel praised today on Twitter the upcoming start of clinical trials of the national drug against Alzheimer's, NeuralCIM (NeuroEPO) and remarked that Cuban science and innovation continue to contribute to the country's development.



Doctor of Sciences Kalet León Monzón, first deputy director of the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM), explained that the preliminary consultations already under way in Havana are not the beginning of the clinical trial but a major step toward the correct diagnosis and selection of the patients who will participate (more than 400).



Leslie Perez Ruiz, PhD, promoter of the Alzheimer clinical trial at the CIM, said that phase III of the study, intended to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of this nasal formulation, is likely to begin in September or October with patients with a mild/moderate phenotype of the disease (amnesic variant).