Díaz-Canel highlights COVID-19 control in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez referred today on Twitter the levels of control over COVID-19 in the country, albeit he warned about both the increase of dengue cases nationwide and the need to tackle the causes of non-communicable diseases.



During the regular Meeting of the Temporary Working Group for COVID-19 prevention and control, headed by the President and the Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, the Minister of Public Health (MINSAP) José Ángel Portal Miranda gave details of the actions undertaken to fight the Aedes Aegyti mosquito and the diseases that it carries.



As to COVID-19, the forecast for the coming weeks is that the pandemic will remain under control across the country, with almost no deaths.