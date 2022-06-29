Cuba reports low fertility levels





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) With 11.1 million inhabitants, in 2021 Cuba reached very low fertility levels, equivalent to 44 years below replacement rates, according to the Center for Demographic Studies (CUD) of the University of Havana (UH), which reported low adult and infant mortality rates, a high life expectancy and a negative international migratory balance.



This dynamics was associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, marked by a significant increase in the number of general deaths and a drop in the number of births, as well as by the temporary contraction of foreign emigration, which started to recover in 2022, although there was a decrease and aging of the population for the fourth consecutive year, with 68,380 in 2021 compared to 2020.



Cuba had then the lowest number of births (99,096) and the highest number of deaths (167,645) in the last 60 years, whereas the fact that many people reached old age has an impact on the social security and social assistance systems, what with the greater demand for long-term care.



By 2025, the CUD holds, the Cuban population will decrease in absolute values by slightly more than 203,111 people, with about 26% of them aged 60 and over and a high absolute growth of the 80 plus year-olds. However, by 2030, those aged 60 and over will be 3.3 million, with a direct impact on the family and labor resources, among others.



However, Cuba has a policy to address these problems, including the approval at the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Guideline 90: Continue the gradual implementation, in all sectors of society, of measures to address population aging and, in particular, those aimed at encouraging fertility.