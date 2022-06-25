Cuba has administrated over 38 million doses of anti-COVID vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 38,425,051 anti-COVID-19 doses have been administered in the country, with its own Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines.



According to the institution's daily report, 9,972,106 people are fully immunized, which represents 90 % of the country's population.



As of June 22, 10,677,896 people had received at least one dose, of which 9,414,957 have already received a second dose and 9.116,739 a third one.



Also, 7,379,262 people have received booster doses, 324,538 of them as part of the clinical study, and 7,054,724 in the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.