Cuba marks 60th anniversary of Society of Neurosciences





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) The Cuban Society of Neurosciences is celebrating today its 60th anniversary, dedicated to the research, production and commercialization of advanced technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of brain diseases.



A special program of actions was announced by the group, to be held Friday at the headquarters of the Academy of Sciences of Cuba, where its president Ph.D., Luis Velazquez Perez Perez, is expected to give a speech.



Scientists of the sector will offer two conferences on the occasion of the three decades of the foundation of the organization and the seven decades of the publication of articles in The Journal Physiology Sciences, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The activities for these anniversaries include speeches by the presidents of the Epilepsy, Alzheimer's, Stress and Health, Neuroart, Neurodevelopment and Neuroethics chapters.



Cuban Neurosciences Center (CNEURO) was found in 1966 when the National Center for Scientific Research (CNIC) created the Department of Neurophysiology with the aim of guaranteeing the introduction of quantitative methods and the use of computation in the analysis of spontaneous and evoked electrical activity of the brain.



On March 4, 1991, the company NEURONIC S.A. started operating as a dependency of the Neuroscience Center for the commercialization of its technologies.

Finally, on January 1, 2005, it was established as an independent center to conduct, organize and direct research in the field of neurosciences, from molecular and genetic to systemic levels and their interaction with environmental and social factors.