Nearly 10 Million Cubans Immunized against COVID-19





Havana, Jun 23 (ACN) Nine Million 971 thousand 815 Cubans have completed the COVID-19 vaccination schedule with the locally developed vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



The figure stands for 90 percent of the over 11 million Cuban population.



By June 21st, 10 million 677 thousand 579 citizens had had at least one shot of the vaccines, over 9.4 million had had a second dose and more than 9.1 million had had a third dose.



Seven million 374 thousand 948 persons have had a booster vaccine to reinforce immunization



In all 38 million 378 thousand 974 doses have been so far administered in Cuba.



Since the virus appeared on the island back in March 2020, one million 105 thousand 846 persons were diagnosed positive to SARS-CoV-2, out of whom one million 97 thousand 151 recovered, standing for 99, 2 percent. Eight thousand 529 people died from COVID-19 in Cuba.