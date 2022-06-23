COVID-19 in Cuba: 22 new cases and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 8 (ACN) Control is still the key word regarding COVID-19 in Cuba, where 22 new cases, 15 hospital discharges and no fatalities were reported yesterday, with 95 people still in hospital, including on patient in serious condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 2,250 samples were taken during the day, and 22 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,945,266 samples, and 1,105,817 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 22 positive cases, 27.3% (6) were asymptomatic, making a total of 147,031 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).