Cuba and Belarus Strengthen Links in the Pharmaceutical Sector





Havana, June 21 (ACN) The vice president of Cuba’s BioCubaFarma biotech conglomerate Eulogio Pimentel, who is headed a delegation to Belarus June 19 and 21, held meetings with officials and businessmen from the pharmaceutical and health sectors of that European nation.



During a working session with executives of the “Big Stone” Industrial Park, in the capital Minsk, both parties considered the setting up of a startup company in that site, with the participation of Cuba’s Mariel Special Development Zone.



A startup company markets products and services through the intensive use of information and communication technologies.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the Cuban delegation also met with the boar of directors of the Belresurcy Company, which in charge of implementing the bilateral compensation exchange agreement.



Pavel Semeniuk, general director of the entity, showed his interest in expanding commercial links, while the Cuban official and the President of the local BelFarProm company penned a Memorandum of Understanding to boost bilateral cooperation in the biopharmaceutical sector with.



The two sides addressed prospects for collaboration in the field of medications and medical devices, as well as the expansion of relations between manufacturers of the two countries in order to increase exchange, while they also analyzed the use in Belarus of Cuban vaccines against COVID -19.



The Cuban delegation also met with Belarus’ Health Ministry Dimitri Pinevich. The meeting considered actions aimed at the development of commercial and scientific exchange in the production of biopreparations and medicines.

Pinevich highlighted business opportunities in this field and referred to the need to expand bilateral agreements between nations.

