Cuba reported only 17 new cases of Covid-19, 16 medical discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 2,193 samples for surveillance, 17 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13,943,016 samples taken and 1,105,795 positive.



At the end of June 20, a total of 268 patients had been admitted, of which 180 suspected and 88 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 10 were contacts of confirmed cases, 6 with a source of infection abroad and 1 with no source of infection specified. There were 18 medical discharges, accumulating 1,097,119 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. There is only one serious patient in ICUs.



Two asymptomatic cases were reported (11.2%), totaling 147,025, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (9), 20 to 39 (6), 40 to 59 (2), over 60 (0).