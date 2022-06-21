Diaz-Canel highlights innovation initiative in children's neurosurgery





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) An innovation developed by Cuban neurosurgeons, which benefits more than 400 children in the central region, was highlighted today on Twitter by the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



On his message, the president stressed that the craniotome(device) achieves improvements in surgical and anesthetic times.



An article published today in the Granma newspaper points out that the craniotome is very similar to a drill, and allows opening the cranial cavity and accessing the brain without any risk for the patient.



Conceived by Dr. Angel Serafin Camacho Gomez, a neurosurgeon at the Jose Luis Miranda Pediatric Hospital in Villa Clara, along with Dr. Carlos Javier Artiles and Dr. Miguel Angel Diaz Cruz, this equipment has an extension that, when coupled, allows surgery on children under one year of age who suffer from very frequent diseases such as craniosynostosis.



This equipment is the most widely used instrument in pediatric neurosurgery, due to about 90 % of the interventions related to this specialty are intracranial, Camacho Gomez concluded.



So far, children from the provinces of Matanzas(western region) to Ciego de Avila(central) have benefited from this innovation.