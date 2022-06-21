Over 9 million people in Cuba have completed the anti-COVID 19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Cuban health ministry ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym)) reported today that 9,970,752 people(90 %) have completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program, with the immunogens developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



By the end of June 19, 10,676,839 people had received at least one dose, including COVID-19 convalescents vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.



Of this figure, 9,414,391 people have received a second dose and 9,115,661 a third one.



MINSAP details that 7,367,161 people have received booster doses, 324,536 of them as part of clinical studies, and 7,042,625 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In total, 38,255,344 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Cuba in March 2020, 1,105,795 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of whom 1,097,119 (99.2%) have recovered.