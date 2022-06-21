Cuba reported 25 new cases of Covid-19, 15 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 2,928 samples for surveillance, 25 were positive. The country accumulates 13,940,823 samples taken and 1,105,778 were positive.



At the end of June 19, 257 patients had been admitted (170 suspected and 87 confirmed active).



Of the total number of cases, 20 were contacts of confirmed cases and 5 had a source of infection abroad. There were 15 medical discharges, accumulating 1,097, 103 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. In ICU, there is only one case reported as serious, and there are no patients in critical condition.



Two asymptomatic cases were reported (8.0%), totaling 147,023, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and by age group: under 20 years (11), 20 to 39 (6), 40 to 59 (4), and over 60 (4).