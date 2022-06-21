Cuba has administered over 38 million anti-COVID-19 doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) A total of 38,253,410 anti-COVID-19 doses have been administered in Cuba, with the vaccines developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), 9,970,734 people, representing 90 % of the country's population, have been fully immunized.



As of June 18, 10,676,820 people had received at least one dose, of which 9,414,372 have already received a second dose, and 9,115,644 a third one.



According to MINSAP information, 7, 366,924 people have received booster doses, 324,536 of them as part of the clinical study, and 7,042,388 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and at-risk groups.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country, in March 2020, 1,105,778 people have been diagnosed with the disease, and 1,097,103 have recovered, representing 99.2% of the total.