Cuba close to 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Cuba is approaching 10 million people with a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme, reporting today a total of 9,969,774 citizens who have completed the process.



This figure, according to the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) ), represents 90 % of the Cuban population.



According to the agency's daily report, published on its website, as of June 15, 10,675,880 people received at least one dose of the national immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, of whom 9,413,851 received a second dose and 9,114,967 received a third one.

The country has administered 37,974,521 doses of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines.



A total of 7,349,568 people have booster doses, 324,536 of them as part of the Clinical Study and 7,025,032 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Cuba, in March 2020, 1,105,707 patients have been diagnosed positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, of which 1,097,022 have been recovered, a figure equivalent to 99.2% of the infections.



In this period, 8,529 people died from complications associated with the disease, for a case fatality rate of 0.77%.



Today, MINSAP reported 26 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 17 discharged, and assured that there is no registry of confirmed serious or critical patients admitted to the country's ICU due to COVID-19.