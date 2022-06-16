All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Growing Number of Cubans with COVID-19 Booster



Havana, Jun 15 (ACN) A total of 7,329,613 people in Cuba have anti-COVID-19 booster doses, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reports today.

At the close of June 13, some 10 million 674 thousand 891 people had received at least one dose of the locally developed vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala), of which nine million 413 thousand 67 had a second dose, and with the full vaccination scheme nine million 114 thousand 310 were reported.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in Cuba, in March 2020, the island has reported one million 105 thousand 664 patients positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. One million 96 thousand 980 have recovered, a figure equivalent to 99.2 percent of infections.

