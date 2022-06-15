Cuban minister of health recognizes blood donors on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) A message of recognition and gratitude to blood donors in Cuba, on World Blood Donor Day, Cuban minister of public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, sent today.



Our recognition and gratitude go to blood donors all over Cuba, who from sensitivity and solidarity contribute to saving lives, the minister said on Twitter.



That tweet is related to an article published on the website of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) under the title Donating blood is an act of solidarity: join the effort and save lives, subscribed by Portal Miranda.



The head of MINSAP pointed out that Cuba has an effective blood donation program.



That program is characterized by a broad and active participation of the population, he wrote, which is crucial to support the need for blood transfusions in times of peace, as well as during emergencies or disasters that may cause a sudden increase in the demand for blood in health institutions.



Regarding the slogan for World Blood Donor Day in 2022: "Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives", Portal Miranda said that more than a slogan, this gesture in Cuba is part of the daily life of the people, and thousands of people perform this action with altruism.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on June 14 to thank unpaid voluntary donors and raise awareness of the need to make regular donations to ensure the quality, safety and availability of this resource.