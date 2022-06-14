Study on Cuban vaccine Soberana 02 granted Immunology Award





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) The Annual Prize of Immunology Jorge Gavilondo Cowley in Memoriam, was awarded to the research work Design, Development and Preclinical Evaluation of Soberana 02: a Cuban vaccine against COVID-19 in the context of the recent Latin American and Caribbean Congress of Immunology (Alaci-2022).



On its official Twitter, the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) shared the diploma accrediting said award obtained in the thematic area of basic research.



Soberana 02 is an anti-COVID-19 conjugate vaccine, developed by the IFV, which, after preclinical research, was used in Phase I, II and III clinical studies, demonstrating safety, immunogenicity and an efficacy against symptomatic disease of 71 %, with only two doses, and 92.4 %, in combination with a third dose of Soberana Plus.



It was also the immunogen with which the first pediatric vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the world was carried out, by administering it to Cuban children between two and 18 years of age, with satisfactory results.

Alaci-2022, in its 13th edition, took place June 6-10, at the Melia Internacional Hotel in Varadero.



Prestigious scientific institutions such as the IFV, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, and the Center for Molecular Immunology participated in the event and presented their most outstanding results and products to national and foreign guests.