11
June Saturday

Prestigious Medical Publication Praises Effectiveness of Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine

La vacuna cubana Soberana Plus demostró hoy en la reciente publicación de la revista "The Lancet Respiratory Medicine", su efectividad en reforzar la inmunidad contras las distintas variantes del SARS-CoV-2.

Havana, Jun 10 (ACN) The renowned The Lancet Respiratory Medicine magazine published the successful clinical tests practiced for the Cuban vaccine Soberana Plus, which proved its effectiveness in reinforcing immunity against different variants of SARS-CoV-2.

On its Twitter account the Cuban Finlay Vaccines Institute wrote: The Lancet Respiratory Medicine magazine has just published the results of the clinical test phases 2a and 2 b of our vaccine Soberna Plus. This magazine is leader in this topic. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(22)00100-X/fulltext

According to the Institute, Soberana Plus was designed as a booster capable of reactivating the pre-existing immune response, with potential protection against reinfections with new coronavirus strains, both for convalescents of the virus as well as people immunized with other vaccines.

The Lancet Respiratory Medicine magazine is world leader in research and is also a forum for expert opinions about medicine, government, and health systems.

SARS-CoV-2. Cuban Finlay Vaccines Institute

