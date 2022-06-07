Cuba has administered over 37 million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) A total of 37,434,927 anti-COVID-19 doses have been administered in Cuba, with the vaccines developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 9,966,356 people have the complete immunization schedule, which represents 90 % of the country's population.



As of June 5, 10,672,163 people had received at least one dose, of which 9,411,308 have already received a second dose, and 9,112,514 have received a third one.

There are 7,292,367 people with booster doses, 324,471 of them as part of the clinical study, and 6,967,896 in the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.