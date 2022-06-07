Cuba reported 13 new cases of COVID 19, 33 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 2,984 samples for surveillance, 13 were positive, for 0.4% of positivity. The country accumulates 13,892,699 samples taken and 1,105,490 positive.



At the end of June 6, a total of 979 patients had been admitted, 41 under surveillance, 834 suspected, and 104 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 13 were contacts of confirmed cases, 0 with source of infection abroad and 0 without source of infection. There were 33 medical discharges, accumulating 1,096,798 (99.2%) and there were no deaths, with only one serious patient in ICU.



There were 0 asymptomatic cases (0%), accumulating a total of 146,982, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years old (7), 20 to 39 (4), 40 to 59 (0), and over 60 (2).