Over 9 million Cubans have completed vaccination scheme against COVID 19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) A total of 9,966,330 people have completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program in Cuba, with the vaccines developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), this figure represents 90 % of the island's population.



As of June 4, 10,672,157 people had received at least one dose, of which 9,411,287 have already received a second dose, and 9,112,491 a third.



Likewise, 7,291,625 people have received booster doses, 324,397 of them as part of the clinical study, and 6,967,228 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In sum, 37,430,947 doses of national immunogens have been administered in Cuba.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country, in March 2020, 1,105,477 people have been detected with the disease, 1,096,765 have recovered, 99.2 % of the total, and 8,529 have died, for a fatality rate of 0.77 %.