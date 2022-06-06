Cuba reported only 16 new cases of COVID 19, 29 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 3,322 samples for surveillance, 16 were positive, for 0.5% of positivity. The country accumulates 13,889,715 samples taken and 1,105,477 positive (8.0%).



At the end of June 5, a total of 1,047 patients had been admitted, 37 under surveillance, 886 suspected and 124 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases,12 were contacts of confirmed cases and 3 with source of infection abroad and 1 without source of infection. There were 29 discharges, accumulating 1,096,765 (99.2%). Only 1 serious patient is treated in ICU.



None asymptomatic cases were reported (0%), totaling 146,982, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (7), 20 to 39 (1), 40 to 59 (4), and over 60 (4).

