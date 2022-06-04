Cuba continues controlling Covid-19, only 30 cases today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 3 (ACN) The low reports of new cases of Covid-19 in Cuba, the 22nd consecutive day without deaths from this disease and the absence of critical or serious patients are elements that confirm the control of Sars-Cov-2 in the country.



The ministry of public health reported in its daily report that only 30 new infections were registered, with no deaths, and 36 medical discharges were given.



Havana (eight), Mayabeque (six) and Sancti Spiritus (five) are the territories with the highest number of new cases reported in this period.



Of the total number of cases, 28 were contacts of confirmed cases, one with a source of infection abroad and one with no source of infection specified.



Three asymptomatic cases were reported (10.0%), totaling 146,977, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years (12), 20 to 39 (8), 40 to 59 (0), and over 60 (10).