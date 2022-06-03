Cuba marks Nurses' Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 3 (ACN) A recognition to all nursing personnel in Cuba, sent today Jose Angel Portal Miranda, minister of public health, professionals to whom he described as key pillars of health care in the Caribbean nation.



Every June 3, Cuban Nurses' Day is celebrated in commemoration of the birth, in 1876 in Managua, of Victoria Bru, a national nursing martyr who lost her life while performing her duty in Cienfuegos during the influenza pandemic that affected the world between 1918 and 1919.



Around 20,000 nurses, spread out in hospitals, isolation and surveillance centers; and more than 12,000 nurses supporting research in clinics, social institutions, maternity homes and polyclinics, guaranteed all services for respiratory diseases during the fight against COVID-19 on the Island.



Likewise, international collaboration increased with more than a thousand nurses who joined the Henry Reeve Brigades.



Today, Cuban nurses commemorate their day by working with the same passion and courage, and play an essential role in building resilient health systems.