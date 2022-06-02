COVID-19 in Cuba: only 29 new cases and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) Cuba reported today 29 new COVID-19 cases, 36 hospital discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 170 people were still in hospital, and 167 of them are steadily improving. Three patients are still treated in intensive care units, one of them critical and two in serious condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 5,042 samples were taken during the day, and 29 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,874,155 samples, and 1,105,389 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 29 positive cases, 13.8% (4) were asymptomatic, making a total of 146,974 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).