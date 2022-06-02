Cuba and China present first patent for their Pan-Corona vaccine





Havana, Jun 2 (ACN) Cuba and China submitted to the National Intellectual Property Office of the People’s Republic the first the first patent for the vaccine Pan-Corona vaccine, a recombinant type antigen, according to an announcement posted on Twitter by the Cuban Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).



Based in the joint biotechnological R&D center in the city of Yongzhou, the project is led by experts from the CIGB and the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma).



BioCubaFarma president Eduardo Martínez Díaz remarked that these joint research works seek to develop effective vaccines against COVID-19 and other coronaviruses and possible new related pathogens.