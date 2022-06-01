Over 7 million Cubans vaccinated with anti-COVID-19 booster doses





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) A total of 7,260,317 people in Cuba have received anti-COVID-19 booster doses, the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



Of these, 323,858 are part of the clinical study and 6,936,459 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and at-risk groups.



According to the daily report of the health entity, 10,669,739 people have received at least one dose of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala; 9,409,830 have received the second dose and 9,110,905 have received the third one.



There are 9,964,059 people with a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule, which represents 89.9% of the Cuban population.



By the end of May 29, 37,038,176 doses of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country.



There are 26,374,957 related to the mass vaccination process; 9,618,831 to the sanitary intervention; 454,064 to the intervention study; and 266,466 to the clinical trials.



To date, the country has 1,105,319 confirmed cases of the disease, 8,529 deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,096,555 (99.2%) recovered from the pandemic.