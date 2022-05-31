Cuba ready to tackle acute hepatitis and monkeypox





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Cuba has a plan to combat acute viral hepatitis and monkeypox, said Jose Angel Portal Miranda, minister of public health, during the informative program Mesa Redonda .



The minister pointed out that COVID-19 is not the only disease that today concerns the surveillance systems of the world, as they are monitoring reports of cases of a zoonotic viral disease called monkeypox, and of severe acute hepatitis in children of unknown cause.



In this context, he assured the Cuban people that the public health system of the country is alert to both diseases, with the surveillance of cases with compatible symptomatology and epidemiology, both at the borders and within the national territory, and the training of the sector's personnel.

Portal Miranda explained that, also, cases of children with hepatitis have been studied and none of them is classified with severe acute hepatitis of unknown cause.



For his part, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health, stated that, although there are no cases on the island to date, the behavior of these diseases in the world is being followed, and added that there are medical surveillance teams in place to detect either of the two if they appear.