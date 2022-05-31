Cuba Drops Mandatory Wearing of COVID-19 Face Masks





Havana, May 30 (ACN) Wearing facemasks will no longer be mandatory in Cuba as of May 31st, as part of the modification of standing COVID-19 measures, as announced by Cuba’s Health authorities on Monday.



In the new post COVID-19 stage reached by the country, facemasks will not be compulsory in any social activity, except for medical consultations, hospital services and areas with restrictions related to COVID-19 controls.



Speaking at the Prime-time TV informative show “The Round Table” Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda gave details about the modifications and the measures that will remain in force.



Wearing facemasks will be mandatory for all persons with respiratory symptoms, and they are also suggested for people considered as vulnerable, not only to prevent COVID-19 but also other infections.



The facemasks are also suggested in areas crowded with people, where physical distancing is not possible. The Health authorities also maintain their decision to not allow people with respiratory symptoms into work centers or schools.



Epidemiological control will continue for all persons presenting respiratory symptoms or others suggesting the infection with the coronavirus; these cases will be assisted in health centers. Special attention will continue for children and pregnant women, as well as control and studies of population sectors or people leaving or arriving in the country.



Eight hundred and 10 days after the first three COVID-19 cases were detected on the island back in March 2020, there is radical change in the country’s epidemiological scenario thanks to the national immunization program, and the sanitary protocols which helped control the virus and the disease.