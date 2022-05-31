Cuba works on the production of its basic list of medicines





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) The Group of Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma) is advancing a strategy aimed at the production of 525 of the 849 medicines of the basic list of the National Health System.



Eduardo Martinez, president of BioCubaFarma, told Granma newspaper that the company is working tirelessly to guarantee those medicines, a task that is being carried out in the midst of the limitations of raw materials availability, derived from the tightening of the U.S. blockade against the Caribbean island.



After touring entities in several provinces of the country, some progress was noted in several alternatives to produce medicines with Cuban certification and other vital health products in the fight against COVID-19, as well as research projects aimed at boosting medical sovereignty and the reincorporation of production lines.



The National Medicines Program's goal is to ensure the availability of medicines for the health of the people, as well as the development and introduction of innovative products and technologies that allow for an increase in exports.



It was conceived on five principles: the substitution of imports; the strengthening of the biopharmaceutical industry; the application of the natural and traditional medicine program; and the development of pharmaceutical services and pharmacoepidemiology.