Cuba administered more than 36,569,000 anti-COVID-19 doses





HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) A total of 36,569,672 doses of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered in the country.



The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reports today that 9,961,188 people (89.9% of the population) are fully immunized, whereas more than seven million have received booster doses, either as part of clinical trials or through the vaccination program for specific regions and at-risk groups.



Right now there are 214 Cubans with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Except for two patients kept in intensive care, they are all in stable clinical condition.



Since the start of the pandemic in the country in March 2020, 1,105,091 people have tested positive to the virus and 1,096,289 of them (99.2%) have recovered. A total of 8,529 Cubans have died as a result of COVID-19-related complications, for a case fatality rate of 0.77%.