Cuba reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, 55 discharges and and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 3,273 samples for surveillance during the day, 31 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13,832,248 samples taken and 1,105,047 positive.
At the end of May 23, a total of 1,395 patients had been admitted, 1,133 suspected, 21 under surveillance and 241 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 25 were contacts of confirmed cases, none with a source of infection abroad and six with no source of infection specified. There were 55 medical discharges and no deaths due to this disease; 241 cases diagnosed remain hospitalized, 240 with stable clinical evolution and one in serious condition.
The 31 diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (15), 20 to 39 (eight), 40 to 59 (three) and over 60 (five).
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio