Cuba reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, 55 discharges and and no deaths









HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 3,273 samples for surveillance during the day, 31 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13,832,248 samples taken and 1,105,047 positive.



At the end of May 23, a total of 1,395 patients had been admitted, 1,133 suspected, 21 under surveillance and 241 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 25 were contacts of confirmed cases, none with a source of infection abroad and six with no source of infection specified. There were 55 medical discharges and no deaths due to this disease; 241 cases diagnosed remain hospitalized, 240 with stable clinical evolution and one in serious condition.



The 31 diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (15), 20 to 39 (eight), 40 to 59 (three) and over 60 (five).