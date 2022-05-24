Cuba and Barbados sign new medical collaboration agreement





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuban health professionals will provide permanent services in Barbados, thanks to a cooperation agreement signed on Monday between the health ministries of both countries.



According to Prensa Latina, Barbadian authorities showed interest in fostering collaboration based on the work carried out in the country by the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, in the fight against COVID-19.



This agreement establishes the permanent presence of a Cuban brigade, made up of doctors specialized in different areas, nursing and laboratory personnel.



The permanent secretary of the ministry of health and wellness of Barbados, Janet Phillips, and the Cuban ambassador, Sergio Jorge Pastrana, signed the bilateral cooperation agreement on behalf of both governments.



In 2020, 126 Cuban specialists arrived in Barbados to assist in the control of the pandemic, for which they were recognized with the Humanitarian Award granted on the occasion of Heroes' Day in 2022.