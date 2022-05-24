Cuba presents at the UN the keys to the control of COVID-19 in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban minister of public health, stressed today in the general debate of the 75th World Health Assembly, that the key to the control of COVID-19 in Cuba is based on a system of social justice that puts the human being at the center of its policies.



In his speech, the head of health also underscored that the major results achieved in Cuba are based on popular participation and the existence of health and science systems at the service of the nation.



He said that in the fight against the current pandemic, Cuba's commitment to sovereignty has been unparalleled, despite the tightened economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government.



Eighty-five percent of the products used in the treatment protocol are of national production, and five vaccine candidates were developed against COVID-19, three of them already approved for emergency use by the national regulatory agency, Portal Miranda pointed out.



Cuba is the first nation in the world to vaccinate against the aforementioned disease its entire population as of two years of age, an immunization coverage of 96.7% of the vaccinable population has been achieved, and these products are also administered in six countries, he continued.



In the midst of constant actions to discredit and hinder Cuban medical cooperation, we have supported the fight against the virus (SARS-CoV-2) in 42 countries, where 58 Henry Reeve brigades have arrived, the Cuban minister stated.



It is essential to work to achieve resilient health systems, based on primary health care, and with a broad and innovative approach that contributes to the health of all equally, Portal Miranda concluded.



The World Health Assembly is the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization, and in this 75th edition, May 22-28, it is meeting under the theme "Health for peace, peace for health".