Cuban health minister recognizes international medical collaborators





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) On the 59th anniversary of Cuban international medical collaboration, Cuba's minister of public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, recognized today the country's collaborators and highlighted their humanistic and altruistic work.



On Twitter, the minister pointed out that these values of Cuban doctors are principles of solidarity of the Revolution and the legacy of its historic leader, Fidel Castro.



Cuban international medical collaboration began in Algeria, on May 23, 1963, and since then, more than 605,698 professionals from the island have offered their services in 130 countries.



According to the ministry of public health, 25,688 Cuban medical professionals are currently working in 59 countries.



In 2005, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro created the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics, and since then, 88 brigades have been sent to 56 countries with 13,467 collaborators.