Cuba reported lowest number of weekly COVID-19 cases in 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) With 390 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in the last week; Cuba reported the lowest figure for seven days in the current year.



This was confirmed today by the national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), Dr. Francisco Duran, in his habitual television presentation, and added that this decrease in positive cases has been observed during the past three months.

He specified that no deaths occurred during the week due to complications associated to COVID-19, and so far in May, two deaths have been reported; while in April this figure reached 17 and in March, 15.



Between May 15 and 21, 34,025 samples were studied for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, of which 390 were positive, accumulating a total of 1,105,016 confirmed cases.



The provinces with the highest daily average of autochthonous cases were Havana (eight), Camagüey (eight), Artemisa (six) and Villa Clara (five).



The number of pediatric patients reported was 138 (136 less than the previous week), confirming a decreasing trend for eight weeks.



To date, 274 people have been admitted with a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 262 have a stable clinical evolution, and three are being treated in intensive care: two critical and one serious.



According to Dr. Duran, the number of patients with complications also showed a decrease, which is due to the wide vaccination coverage, and to the behavior of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is usually more contagious but less severe.