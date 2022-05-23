Cuba reported 37 new cases of COVID 19, 46 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 4,693 samples for surveillance during the day, 37 were positive. The country accumulates 13,828,975 samples taken and 1,105,016 positive.



At the end of May 22, a total of 1,487 patients were admitted, 1,200 suspected, 22 under surveillance and 265 confirmed active.



Of the total number,35 were contacts of confirmed cases, 1 with source of infection abroad and 1 with no source of infection specified. There were 46 discharges, accumulating 1,096,163 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Three confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of which two are critical and one is serious.



Three asymptomatic cases were reported (8.1%), totaling 146,931, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (17), 20 to 39 (12), 40 to 59 (4) and over 60 (4).