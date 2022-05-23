Cuba reported 37 new cases of COVID 19, 46 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 4,693 samples for surveillance during the day, 37 were positive. The country accumulates 13,828,975 samples taken and 1,105,016 positive.
At the end of May 22, a total of 1,487 patients were admitted, 1,200 suspected, 22 under surveillance and 265 confirmed active.
Of the total number,35 were contacts of confirmed cases, 1 with source of infection abroad and 1 with no source of infection specified. There were 46 discharges, accumulating 1,096,163 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Three confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of which two are critical and one is serious.
Three asymptomatic cases were reported (8.1%), totaling 146,931, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (17), 20 to 39 (12), 40 to 59 (4) and over 60 (4).
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio