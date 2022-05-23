Cuban health minister holds exchanges with peers at World Health Assembly





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) In the framework of the 75th World Health Assembly, Cuban minister of public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, held exchanges today with health authorities from other countries, with the aim of strengthening cooperation.



Portal Miranda announced on Twitter he spoke with the vice minister of health of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, and highlighted the friendship that unites both people and governments.



On the same social network, Portal Miranda also reported that he held a bilateral meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, where they ratified the bonds of friendship that define the relations between the two countries.



During the meeting, they evaluated actions to strengthen cooperation in health and both heads agreed to work together on the drafting of a MoU to boost the health systems and the biotechnology industries.



The Cuban minister also exchanged views with Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajil, minister of health of Saudi Arabia, in order to follow up on cooperation links in the field between the two countries.



The 75th World Health Assembly takes place May 22-28 and its functions include determining the Organization's policies, appointing its Director General, supervising financial policies and reviewing and adopting the proposed program and budget.