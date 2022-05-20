All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
CubPremier Congratulates Health Workers on World Family Doctor Day



Havana, May 19 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero congratulated Cuban health professionals on World Family Doctor Day, which is marked every May 19th.

On his Twitter account, the Premier acknowledged the key role played by the island’s medical personnel in the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Family Doctor Day was first declared in 2010 by the World Organization of Family Doctors—WONCA— (https://www.globalfamilydoctor.com/ ); the date has become an occasion to praise the role and contribution by family doctors in the health systems around the world.

