Díaz-Canel calls to maintain COVID-19 immunization level





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) “In order to keep the COVID-19 epidemic under control as we have so far, we must maintain our current level of immunization, and we can do that with the booster vaccines,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote today on Twitter.



After discussions with several entities in charge of this effort, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) decided to indicate a second anti-COVID-19 booster dose to people aged 50 and over, a measure hitherto applied after the age of 70.



Dr. Ileana Morales Suarez, Director of Science and Technological Innovation of MINSAP, said that the inclusion of this age group raises to more than four million the number of people who will receive the booster dose.



At the end of May 15, a total of 7,169,063 Cubans had been administered COVID-19 booster doses, whereas 9,957,347 (89.9% of the Cuban population) have received all the doses. A total of 36,369,267 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered in the country.